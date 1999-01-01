Dr. Susan Walch, professor, teaches abnormal psychology, health psychology, psychobiology of sexual behavior, behavior modification and community of psychology. Walch is a clinical psychologist who specializes in health psychology, behavioral medicine, psycho-oncology, cognitive-behavioral therapies, multicultural counseling and women's health. Her research on HIV/AIDS intervention and prevention has been supported by the Florida Department of Health, AIDS United Southern REACH (Regional Expansion of Access and Capacity to Address HIV/AIDS) Initiative, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. She has written and co-written many peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters on various aspects of the social factors associated with homophobia, attitudes towards transgendered individuals, and managing diversity in the workplace. In 2006, she received the William A. Bailey Health and Behavior Congressional Fellowship, a public policy training program sponsored by the American Psychological Association. She was a special legislative assistant on HIV/AIDS, health, and mental health policy in the office of U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL). Before coming to UWF in 1999, she was a practicing clinical psychologist in Vermont and director of HIV Risk Reduction Program for the department of psychiatry at Dartmouth Medical School/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Richard Stockton State College, doctorate in clinical psychology from Drexel University, and postdoctoral research in psycho-oncology research at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.