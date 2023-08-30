Susie (Susannah) is a Game and narrative Designer and Lecturer of Game Design & Digital Media and heads up the Games Design and production Major in the Bachelor of Creative Industries at UniSA. She holds a PhD from Curtin University for which she received a Chancellor's Commendation, and her research interests focus on the use of video games and digital media for learning and to promote social change. Susie is interested in making games that explore the application of social work research to game and interactive design and has worked as a game and narrative designer on several award-winning and nominated games across PC, console, and mobile. Susie is committed to promoting diversity in the games industry, and in 2021, she was appointed an International Women in Games Ambassador, where she helps encourage women and non-binary folks to explore game development and the opportunities within it. In 2022, Susie was announced as the winner of the Women in Games Global Awards: Games or Esports Educator award. Susie is a co-host on the fortnightly Adelaide games industry podcast Café Booleans. She regularly co-organizes games industry events in Adelaide such as the Global Game Jam, and was on the organizing committee for the first Australian Women Game Jam. Qualifications

Doctor of Philosophy Curtin University Graduate Diploma in Education (Early Years) Queensland University of Technology Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Curtin University Bachelor of Media Arts University of South Australia