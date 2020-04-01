Dr. Raviv provides clinical mental health services through Lurie Children’s Pritzker Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health through the Trauma Treatment Service and General Outpatient Services Program, with a specific focus on youth exposed to stress and trauma. Dr. Raviv has published work in the areas of school mental health, child maltreatment, risk and resilience factors for youth exposed to stress and trauma, and the dissemination and implementation of evidence-based mental health programs. Most recently, she co-authored the resource book, Creating Healing School Communities: School-Based Interventions for Students Exposed to Trauma which is one in a series aimed at supporting clinicians who are working in schools and communities. Dr. Raviv is a member of the Steering Committee of the PATHH Collaborative, a group of community agencies convened by the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center working to increase access to quality mental health services for children who have experienced sexual abuse. She is also a member of the Workforce Development Sub-Committee of the Illinois Childhood Trauma Coalition. Dr. Raviv holds a Bachelor of Arts from Emory University, a Master of Science in Child Clinical Psychology from University of Denver, and a PhD in clinical psychology from University of Denver. Tali Raviv has been with the Center for Childhood Resilience since 2009. She has more than 15 years of experience in community and school mental health. Dr. Raviv’s work focuses on increasing knowledge and awareness about the impact of childhood trauma on children’s development and wellbeing, and translating evidence-based interventions for traumatized youth to school and community settings. She has particular expertise in program development and evaluation for at-risk youth and families, including those exposed to poverty.