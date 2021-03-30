Dr Tamara Hew-Butler is a podiatric physician and associate professor of Exercise and Sports Science at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. She obtained her BS in Kinesiology at the University of California at Los Angeles, CA; Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA; and Philosophy Doctor (PhD) at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. Dr Hew-Butler is a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM) and specializes in both sports medicine and exercise physiology. Her expertise is in exercise-associated hyponatremia and the endocrine regulation of water and sodium balance. Her scientific work has been highlighted on radio shows (Science Friday, National Public Radio), television (The Weather Channel), podcasts (CJSM), newspapers (New York Times, Washington Post, CNN), a comic strip (xkcd) and reality television show (Adam Ruins Everything). Dr Hew-Butler is an avid runner and sports fan. She enjoys spending time with her husband, Bill, and pet ducks on their 10-acre hobby farm.