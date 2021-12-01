Taylor Fidler, M.A., is the Director for the Connections for Academic Success and Employment (CASE) Program. He has worked at Texas Tech University in various roles since 2014, helping students realize their potential as they navigate college and beyond. Fidler has extensive experience in helping students with disabilities achieve their personal and academic goals. Taylor earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Texas Tech University, focusing on communications and higher education. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, as well as volunteering in the community.