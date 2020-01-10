Teresa P. Diaz-Montes, M.D., MPH, FACOG, serves as the Associate Director of The Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute. She also is a noted expert and gynecologic oncologist with The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy, a leading Center in Baltimore for the treatment of cancers of the female reproductive tract. Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes provides diagnosis and treatment for gynecologic cancers including ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, uterine cancer, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer. Board Certified in Gynecologic Oncology, Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes provides treatment for a diverse range of gynecologic cancers. Her primary clinical interests include ovarian cancer treatments, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including robotic surgery, and patient safety and quality. Additional areas of interest include cervical cancer, fallopian tube cancer, fertility-sparing surgery and uterine, vaginal and vulvar cancers. Bringing a friendly approach to the treatment of her patients, Dr. Diaz-Montes takes the necessary time to listen to the needs of her patients and address their concerns. As a recipient of the Patient's Choice award, her approachable, caring bedside manner has been formally recognized by her patients. Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes is known for her knowledge and dedication to finding advanced treatments for gynecologic cancers. Her expert opinion is often sought by media outlets and she has been featured in notable publications such as The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. She was also featured by The Sun Magazine as "One of 50 Women to Watch" for her dedication to innovative treatments for ovarian cancer. Dr. Diaz-Montes has extensive experience in research and resident teaching activities. She has conducted various clinical trials to advance the care of gynecologic cancers, particularly ovarian cancer. She and colleagues in The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy are conducting the first clinical study in the United States regarding the treatment of ovarian cancer with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, also known as HIPEC. Dr. Diaz-Montes, an author and international lecturer, has numerous clinical publications related to women’s cancer treatment to her credit. Awards and Honors Top Doctor in Gynecologic Oncology, Baltimore magazine Top Doctor in Gynecologic Oncology, Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.