Theodore Rappaport, PhD

Theodore Rappaport, PhD

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

David Lee/Ernst Weber Professor

Expertise: Electrical EngineeringComputer ScienceMathematical SciencesRadiologyWirelessMedicine

Theodore (Ted) S. Rappaport is the David Lee/Ernst Weber Professor of Electrical Engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering (NYU-Tandon) and is a professor of computer science at New York University's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences. He is also a professor of radiology at the NYU School of Medicine.

Rappaport is the founding director of NYU WIRELESS, the world's first academic research center to combine engineering, computer science, and medicine. Earlier, he founded two of the world's largest academic wireless research centers: The Wireless Networking and Communications Group (WNCG) at the University of Texas at Austin in 2002, and the Mobile and Portable Radio Research Group (MPRG), now known as [email protected] at Virginia Tech, in 1990.

Rappaport is a pioneer in radio wave propagation for cellular and personal communications, wireless communication system design, and broadband wireless communications circuits and systems at millimeter wave frequencies. His research has influenced many international wireless-standards bodies, and he and his students invented the technology of site-specific radio frequency (RF) channel modeling and design for wireless network deployment - a technology now used routinely throughout wireless communications.

Rappaport has served on the Technological Advisory Council of the Federal Communications Commission, assisted the governor and CIO of Virginia in formulating rural broadband initiatives for Internet access, and conducted research for NSF, Department of Defense, and dozens of global telecommunications companies. He has over 100 U.S. or international patents issued or pending and has authored, co-authored, and co-edited 18 books, including the world's best-selling books on wireless communications, millimeter wave communications, and smart antennas.

In 1989, he founded TSR Technologies, Inc., a cellular radio/PCS software radio manufacturer that he sold in 1993 to Allen Telecom which later became CommScope, Inc. (taken private in 2011 by Carlyle Group and now owned by Keysight). In 1995, he founded Wireless Valley Communications, Inc., a pioneering creator of site-specific radio propagation software for wireless network design and management that he sold in 2005 to Motorola.

Rappaport received BS, MS, and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from Purdue University, and is a Distinguished Engineering Alumnus of his alma mater.

Dr. Rappaport can be reached by contacting NYU WIRELESS Administrator Pat Donohue at [email protected], NYU WIRELESS Center Administrator Michelle Austin at [email protected] or his assistant Leslie Cerve at [email protected] Contact Michelle Austin if you are interested in inviting Dr. Rappaport to give a presentation or attend a meeting.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Wireless communications: principles and practice

30657

1996

Millimeter Wave Mobile Communications for 5G Cellular: It Will Work!

5781

2013

Smart Antennas for Wireless CDMA

2378

1999

Millimeter Wave Cellular Wireless Networks: Potentials and Challenges

2169

2014

Millimeter Wave Channel Modeling and Cellular Capacity Evaluation

1640

2013

Cross-layer design for wireless networks

1329

2003

914 MHz path loss prediction models for indoor wireless communications in multifloored buildings

1290

1992

Propagation measurements and models for wireless communications channels

1228

1995

Millimeter wave wireless communications

1183

2015

Overview of spatial channel models for antenna array communication systems

1142

1998

Wideband Millimeter-Wave Propagation Measurements and Channel Models for Future Wireless Communication System Design

1128

2015

State of the art in 60-GHz integrated circuits and systems for wireless communications

904

2011

Position location using wireless communications on highways of the future

887

1996

Broadband millimeter-wave propagation measurements and models using adaptive-beam antennas for outdoor urban cellular communications

808

2012

System and method for indicating the presence or physical location of persons or devices in a site specific representation of a physical environment

802

2007

Site-specific propagation prediction for wireless in-building personal communication system design

753

1994

Millimeter-wave enhanced local area systems: A high-data-rate approach for future wireless networks

705

2014

Overview of millimeter wave communications for fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks—With a focus on propagation models

697

2017

Spatial and temporal characteristics of 60-GHz indoor channels

684

2002

Principles of communication systems simulation with wireless applications

664

2004

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08