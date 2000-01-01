Thomas Asmuth, associate professor, teaches digital and experimental media. Asmuth is a transdisciplinary artist whose practices are influenced by the intersections of art and science, identity and robotics. Asmuth studied physics in college, but exposure to the arts initiated a journey where science and art coexist. In his work, he uses a mixed-methodologies approach to affect innovation or gain new insights. An example of this concept is his exploration of sound. His project “Otto’s Ghost” is an installation of 300 autonomous units that constructs a soundscape that tracks the movement of time, thereby creating an ecosystem of natural input and emergent technological response. This project debuted at the 2013 Art in Odd Places in Greensboro, North Carolina. An advocate of transdisciplinary collaboration, he often involves other artists, engineers and scientists in his work. He is collaborating with artists and environmental scientists at UWF and the Virginia Commonwealth University on “Turbidity Paintings,” a project funded by the Florida Research Fellowship. In May 2016, Asmuth and his team presented the concept for their work at the 22nd International Symposium of Electronic Art in Hong Kong. Asmuth has exhibited his work and collaborations in national and international venues, including the 17th International Symposium on Electronic Art in Istanbul; the Laguna Art Museum in California; Zer01 Biennial (2006, 2008 and 2012) in San José, California; and the Francis Tang Teaching Museum in Saratoga Springs, New York.