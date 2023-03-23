Dr. Boving is a Professor of Environmental Hydrogeology in the University of Rhode Island College of the Environment and Life Sciences with a join appointment in the College of Engineering Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Geosciences. His research focuses on the fate, transport, and remediation of organic and inorganic pollutants from point- and non-point sources. He is specifically interested in water treatment, soil and groundwater remediation and water resources in developing countries - including attenuating the adverse effects of stormwater runoff from roads and urbanized areas. Boving is a recipient of a prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Award sponsored by the U.S. State Department’s United States-India Educational Foundation. He is currently teaching at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, one of the oldest and most renowned technical institutions in South Asia, while conducting research on technologies aimed at cleaning up polluted groundwater and soil.