Dr. Thomas E. MacGillivray is board certified in surgery by the American Board of Surgery and in thoracic and cardiac surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. MacGillivray completed his medical training at Tufts University School of Medicine and a residency in general surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. He also completed fellowships in fetal surgery, congenital cardiovascular surgery and cardiothoracic surgery at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, Boston Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. His clinical areas of expertise are surgical treatments of heart diseases, heart transplant and Marfans syndrome.