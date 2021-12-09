Tim has 35 years experience directing and managing conservation programs with organizations such as the Wildlife Conservation Society, The Nature Conservancy, and the Frankfurt Zoological Society. He joined Biodiversity Research Institute in July 2020 as the International Senior Scientist, overseeing international research and policy priorities with a focus on BRIs Tropical Program, and an emphasis on expanding projects in Africa. Now, the director of BRI's Center for Climate Change and Conservation, Tim will continue to focus on work in Africa and the tropics, and is developing the Climate Change Program, including the development of soil carbon projects in African rangelands. He is also working on mercury contamination as it relates to ASGM activities, biomonitoring, and the Minamata Convention on Mercury.