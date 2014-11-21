Dr. Timothy Dunn, Salisbury University professor of sociology, has conducted extensive research into U.S.-Mexico border security, resulting in two books: The Militarization of the U.S. Mexico Border, 1978-1992: Low-Intensity Conflict Doctrine Comes Home and Blockading the Border and Human Rights: The El Paso Operation that Remade Immigration Enforcement. He also co-edited The Handbook of Human Security, Borders and Migration. In addition, Dunn has studied Latinx immigration on the Delmarva Peninsula. He has been featured on multiple national media platforms including National Public Radio’s Radiolab.