Dr. Tim Musch, Professor in Kinesiology, was named a University Distinguished Professor. He was also chosen for the 2018 Environmental and Exercise Physiology Honor Award from the American Physiologic Society. This award recognizes previous or current primary member of the EEP Section who has made significant research contributions to the scientific advancement of environmental, exercise, thermal, or applied physiology while making significant contributions to enhancing the objectives of the Section. Research Interests: Coronary heart disease Chronic heart failure