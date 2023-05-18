Director of Graduate Studies, Computer Science and Engineering My research is in machine learning, network science, and social media. Generally speaking, I am interested in uncovering how humans consume and curate information. Web and Social Media Disinformation & fake news Data mining Machine learning Education: Ph.D., Computer Science, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2013
In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law on Tuesday (May 16), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposed the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to “take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”
18-May-2023 09:20:08 AM EDT