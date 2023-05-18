Timothy Weninger, PhD

Timothy Weninger, PhD

University of Notre Dame

Associate Professor of Engineering

Expertise: Web and Social MediaDisinformation & fake newsData MiningMachine Learningcomputer science and engineering

Director of Graduate Studies, Computer Science and Engineering
My research is in machine learning, network science, and social media. Generally speaking, I am interested in uncovering how humans consume and curate information.

Web and Social Media
Disinformation & fake news
Data mining
Machine learning

Education:
Ph.D., Computer Science, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2013

ND Experts on the opportunities, concerns and impacts of AI

In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law on Tuesday (May 16), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposed the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to “take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”
