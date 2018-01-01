Dr. Tirthankar Ghosh is a Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of Computer Science at UWF. Dr. Ghosh joined UWF in 2018 after spending 13 years at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota as their lead cybersecurity faculty and program director. He has over seventeen years of experience in cybersecurity education and research in network security, ICS security, anomaly detection, and adversary tactics techniques and procedures, and threat intelligence. Dr. Ghosh has received multi-million dollars of grants from NSF, NSA, State of MN, state of FL, and private sectors. He established a funded research lab on industrial control systems using motes from Linear Technologies and Emerson Process Management on St. Cloud campus and has experience in leading several state-funded projects on scenario-based, competency-focused, learner-centric curriculum design using the NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework. Dr. Ghosh was the co-founder of a state-wide consortium in Minnesota and a regional cybersecurity consortium in St. Cloud. Dr. Ghosh authored a book titled “Security by Practice: Exercises in Network Security and Information Assurance”, and several journal papers and book chapters. He is also an ABET evaluator for Cybersecurity and Computer Science.