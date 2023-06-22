Buchmueller is an expert on the economics of health insurance and related public policies. He has done extensive research on the link between health insurance and the labor market in the U.S., consumer demand for health insurance, the interaction between public policies and private insurance markets, and health care reform. His studies have been published in France, Australia, and the Netherlands. He teaches business economics and public policy topics. He holds a BA from Carleton College and a PhD from the University of Wisconsin.