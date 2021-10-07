Professor Scott is Director of the Interface Analysis Centre (IAC) in the School of Physics at the University of Bristol, and lead for the newly established National Nuclear User Facility for Hot Robotics. He is also Co-Director (Science) of the South West Nuclear Hub, which provides a focus for civil nuclear research, innovation, and skills in the southwest of the UK, bringing together a strategic alliance of academic, industrial, and governmental members. Professor Scott’s research expertise is around the detection and characterization of nuclear materials, to aid the prediction of their behavior in engineered and environmental scenarios. This includes a specific strand of activity relating to nuclear robotics and sensors. He works closely with the nuclear industry in the UK and overseas to deliver characterization and decontamination solutions for nuclear decommissioning. Research has been funded in association with a variety of organizations including the AWE, CERN, Sellafield and EDF with complementary funding from EPSRC, STFC, NERC, NATO, the Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering. Education 2000 - MSci Geology, University of Bristol, 2005 - PhD Uranium Geochemistry, University of Bristol (Commendation for excellence) Accomplishments 2012 - present - Academic lead for the Sellafield Centre of Expertise in Uranium and Reactive metals, 2014 - RAEng ERA award for innovation for Advanced Airborne Radiation Monitoring (AARM) system, 2017 - Special advisor to the House of Lords, March 2021 - UKAEA / Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair in Advancing the Fusion Energy Fuel Cycle
Provenance of uranium particulate contained within Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 ejecta material
5797
2019
Nanoscale zero-valent iron: future prospects for an emerging water treatment technology
1116
2012
Green synthesis of iron nanoparticles and their application as a Fenton-like catalyst for the degradation of aqueous cationic and anionic dyes
699
2011
Aqueous stabilization and self‐assembly of graphene sheets into layered bio‐nanocomposites using DNA
526
2009
Synthesis and characterization of kaolinite-supported zero-valent iron nanoparticles and their application for the removal of aqueous Cu2+ and Co2+ ions
368
2009
Reduction of U (VI) to U (IV) on the surface of magnetite
277
2005
Magnetite and zero-valent iron nanoparticles for the remediation of uranium contaminated environmental water
271
2011
The application of zero-valent iron nanoparticles for the remediation of a uranium-contaminated waste effluent
262
2010
Application of zero-valent iron nanoparticles for the removal of aqueous Co2+ ions under various experimental conditions
217
2008
Nano‐composites for water remediation: A review
186
2014
Batch Removal of Aqueous Cu2+ Ions Using Nanoparticles of Zero-Valent Iron: A Study of the Capacity and Mechanism of Uptake
153
2008
The use of unmanned aerial systems for the mapping of legacy uranium mines
137
2015
Nano-scale metallic iron for the treatment of solutions containing multiple inorganic contaminants
130
2011
Reaction mechanism of uranyl in the presence of zero-valent iron nanoparticles
123
2008
Communication method and system for configuring electric powered vehicles
122
2002
Aqueous uptake of uranium onto pyrite surfaces; reactivity of fresh versus weathered material
100
2007
Lightweight aerial vehicles for monitoring, assessment and mapping of radiation anomalies
99
2014
Optimization of nano-scale nickel/iron particles for the reduction of high concentration chlorinated aliphatic hydrocarbon solutions
95
2010
Low altitude unmanned aerial vehicle for characterising remediation effectiveness following the FDNPP accident
94
2016
Airborne radiation mapping: overview and application of current and future aerial systems
85
2016
Researchers from the University of Bristol are leading activities with Ukrainian researchers and engineers at the Chornobyl (Chernobyl) Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP) to carry out pioneering radiation mapping research inside parts of the damaged building.
