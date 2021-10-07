Professor Scott is Director of the Interface Analysis Centre (IAC) in the School of Physics at the University of Bristol, and lead for the newly established National Nuclear User Facility for Hot Robotics. He is also Co-Director (Science) of the South West Nuclear Hub, which provides a focus for civil nuclear research, innovation, and skills in the southwest of the UK, bringing together a strategic alliance of academic, industrial, and governmental members. Professor Scott’s research expertise is around the detection and characterization of nuclear materials, to aid the prediction of their behavior in engineered and environmental scenarios. This includes a specific strand of activity relating to nuclear robotics and sensors. He works closely with the nuclear industry in the UK and overseas to deliver characterization and decontamination solutions for nuclear decommissioning. Research has been funded in association with a variety of organizations including the AWE, CERN, Sellafield and EDF with complementary funding from EPSRC, STFC, NERC, NATO, the Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering. Education 2000 - MSci Geology, University of Bristol, 2005 - PhD Uranium Geochemistry, University of Bristol (Commendation for excellence) Accomplishments 2012 - present - Academic lead for the Sellafield Centre of Expertise in Uranium and Reactive metals, 2014 - RAEng ERA award for innovation for Advanced Airborne Radiation Monitoring (AARM) system, 2017 - Special advisor to the House of Lords, March 2021 - UKAEA / Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair in Advancing the Fusion Energy Fuel Cycle