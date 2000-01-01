Dr. Tracy Beck is an AURA Observatory Scientist in the Instruments division at STScI. Her functional duties involve working on the AURA James Webb Space Telescope NIRSpec team, helping with the JWST telescope commissioning in the Telescopes group, proposal planning, user support and operations development. Her research expertise involves high spatial resolution imaging and spectroscopic observations of gas and dust in the environments of young T Tauri stars and binary/multiple star systems.