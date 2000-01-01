default-image-newswise

Tracy Beck, PhD in Astronomy from State University of New York

Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)

AURA Scientist

Expertise: Webb Space TelescopeStarsCircumstellar Disk

Dr. Tracy Beck is an AURA Observatory Scientist in the Instruments division at STScI. Her functional duties involve working on the AURA James Webb Space Telescope NIRSpec team, helping with the JWST telescope commissioning in the Telescopes group, proposal planning, user support and operations development. Her research expertise involves high spatial resolution imaging and spectroscopic observations of gas and dust in the environments of young T Tauri stars and binary/multiple star systems.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07362