Tyrone Howard, a professor of education in the School of Education and Information Studies (SEIS) at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is the 2023-2024 President of the American Educational Research Association (AERA). In addition to being the Pritzker Family Endowed Chair at SEIS, Howard is the director of the UCLA Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families and director of the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools. A former elementary and high school teacher, Howard translates research into practice in his professional learning work with thousands of P–12 educators across the United States and several other countries each year. His research focuses on the sociology of schools, teacher education, the education of Black boys, urban education, and educational equity. Howard has published several books including Why Race and Culture Matter in Schools: Closing the Achievement Gap in America’s Classrooms and Expanding College Access for Urban Youth: What Schools and Colleges Can Do. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and other academic publications, included in publications such as Review of Research in Education, Journal of Teacher Education, Teachers College Record, and Journal of Higher Education. He has been featured or quoted by the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, Education Week, and more. Howard was elected as an AERA Fellow in 2017 and is a member of the National Academy of Education. He served as an elected member of AERA Council from 2015 to 2018. Howard was section co-chair and equity and inclusion officer for AERA Division G—Social Context of Education, served on the AERA Nominating Committee, and currently chairs the AERA Fellows Committee. Division G presented him its Early Career Award in 2007 and Outstanding Mentoring Award in 2017. He has served on editorial boards for AERA’s peer-reviewed journals Review of Educational Research and American Educational Research Journal. Upon becoming AERA president in 2023, Howard succeeded Rich Milner, Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair of Education at Vanderbilt University. Howard assumed the AERA presidency in April 2023, at the close of the association’s 2023 annual meeting.