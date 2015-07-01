|
Gas sensing using porous materials for automotive applications
|
382
|
2015
|
Responsive cellulose-hydrogel composite ink for 4D printing
|
103
|
2018
|
Direct evidence for solid-like hydrogen in a nanoporous carbon hydrogen storage material at supercritical temperatures
|
56
|
2015
|
Effect of support of Co-Na-Mo catalysts on the direct conversion of CO2 to hydrocarbons
|
51
|
2016
|
Co-production of bio-oil and propylene through the hydrothermal liquefaction of polyhydroxybutyrate producing cyanobacteria
|
51
|
2016
|
Hierarchical metal–organic frameworks with macroporosity: synthesis, achievements, and challenges
|
46
|
2019
|
Cisplatin: polymorphism and structural insights into an important chemotherapeutic drug
|
44
|
2010
|
Structural isotope effects in metal hydrides and deuterides
|
43
|
2010
|
An electron diffraction and bond valence sum study of the space group symmetries and structures of the photocatalytic 1: 1 ordered A2InNbO6 double perovskites (A= Ca 2+, Sr2+ …
|
39
|
2004
|
A structure and phase analysis investigation of the “1: 1” ordered A2InNbO6 double perovskites (A= Ca 2+, Sr2+, Ba2+)
|
34
|
2006
|
Local crystal chemistry, structured diffuse scattering and the dielectric properties of Bi(1-xYx)2((MIIINbV)O7 (M = Fe3+, In3+) Bi-pyrochlores
|
33
|
2006
|
A structure, conductivity and dielectric properties investigation of A3CoNb2O9 (A = Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+) triple perovskites
|
32
|
2004
|
Crystallography of hydrogen-containing compounds: realizing the potential of neutron powder diffraction
|
31
|
2009
|
Analysis of hydrogen storage in nanoporous materials for low carbon energy applications
|
30
|
2011
|
Old friends in a new light:“SnSb” revisited
|
30
|
2006
|
Supercritical hydrogen adsorption in nanostructured solids with hydrogen density variation in pores
|
28
|
2013
|
Design and operation of an inexpensive, laboratory-scale, continuous hydrothermal liquefaction reactor for the conversion of microalgae produced during wastewater treatment
|
27
|
2017
|
Structure–property relationships in metal-organic frameworks for hydrogen storage
|
27
|
2016
|
Mixed-linker approach in designing porous zirconium-based metal–organic frameworks with high hydrogen storage capacity
|
27
|
2016
|
Isosteric enthalpies for hydrogen adsorbed on nanoporous materials at high pressures
|
24
|
2014