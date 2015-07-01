Valeska Ting, PhD

Valeska Ting, PhD

University of Bristol

Professor of Smart Nanomaterials

Expertise: energy generationHydrogen Fuelhydrogen power in vehiclesNanomaterialssustainable energy storage

Professor Valeska Ting is based in the Department of Mechanical Engineering where she leads a specialist research team developing the use of nanomaterials – highly useful materials with features between 1 nm and 100 nm in size - for sustainable energy storage and for energy use, such as in hydrogen-powered vehicles. Her work contributes to the development of safer, more efficient ways to store and deliver sustainable energy. Professor Ting serves on the UK-based EPSRC-led national Energy Strategic Advisory Committee. She is very active in science and engineering outreach and is one of the BBC’s BAME Expert Voices. Professor Ting was named among the Top 50 Women in Engineering in Sustainability in 2020 by the Women’s Engineering Society. 

Education
2002 - BSc Science and Technology, Victoria University of Wellington, 2007 - PhD Inorganic and Solid State Chemistry, The Australian National University

Accomplishments
2013 - Sir Frederick Warner Medal, Gold Medal for Engineering, and the Westminster Medal, SET for Britain competition at the House of Commons, 2020 - Top 50 Women in Engineering - Awarded by the Women’s Engineering Society

Title

Cited By

Year

Gas sensing using porous materials for automotive applications

382

2015

Responsive cellulose-hydrogel composite ink for 4D printing

103

2018

Direct evidence for solid-like hydrogen in a nanoporous carbon hydrogen storage material at supercritical temperatures

56

2015

Effect of support of Co-Na-Mo catalysts on the direct conversion of CO2 to hydrocarbons

51

2016

Co-production of bio-oil and propylene through the hydrothermal liquefaction of polyhydroxybutyrate producing cyanobacteria

51

2016

Hierarchical metal–organic frameworks with macroporosity: synthesis, achievements, and challenges

46

2019

Cisplatin: polymorphism and structural insights into an important chemotherapeutic drug

44

2010

Structural isotope effects in metal hydrides and deuterides

43

2010

An electron diffraction and bond valence sum study of the space group symmetries and structures of the photocatalytic 1: 1 ordered A2InNbO6 double perovskites (A= Ca 2+, Sr2+ …

39

2004

A structure and phase analysis investigation of the “1: 1” ordered A2InNbO6 double perovskites (A= Ca 2+, Sr2+, Ba2+)

34

2006

Local crystal chemistry, structured diffuse scattering and the dielectric properties of Bi(1-xYx)2((MIIINbV)O7 (M = Fe3+, In3+) Bi-pyrochlores

33

2006

A structure, conductivity and dielectric properties investigation of A3CoNb2O9 (A = Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+) triple perovskites

32

2004

Crystallography of hydrogen-containing compounds: realizing the potential of neutron powder diffraction

31

2009

Analysis of hydrogen storage in nanoporous materials for low carbon energy applications

30

2011

Old friends in a new light:“SnSb” revisited

30

2006

Supercritical hydrogen adsorption in nanostructured solids with hydrogen density variation in pores

28

2013

Design and operation of an inexpensive, laboratory-scale, continuous hydrothermal liquefaction reactor for the conversion of microalgae produced during wastewater treatment

27

2017

Structure–property relationships in metal-organic frameworks for hydrogen storage

27

2016

Mixed-linker approach in designing porous zirconium-based metal–organic frameworks with high hydrogen storage capacity

27

2016

Isosteric enthalpies for hydrogen adsorbed on nanoporous materials at high pressures

24

2014

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07947

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business