Dr. Vanessa Dennen is a Professor of Instructional Systems & Learning Technologies in the Department of Educational Psychology & Learning Systems. She joined the faculty at FSU in 2003. Vanessa’s research investigates the cognitive, motivational, and social elements of computer-mediated communication. Specifically, she concentrates on three major issues: (1) learner engagement in online discussion activities; (2) identity development, knowledge management, and knowledge brokering within online networks and communities of practice; and (3) ethical issues related to computer-mediated learning. Her research is situated in both formal and informal learning environments and focuses on communication technologies ranging from discussion forums to social media to mobile technologies. She has authored more than 50 journal articles and book chapters, which have appeared in publications such as Instructional Science; Distance Education; Computers in Human Behavior; Educational Research Technology & Development, The Handbook of Distance Education; and The Handbook of Research on Educational Communications and Technology among others. Additionally, in 2013 she co-edited (with Jennifer B. Myers) a book, Virtual Professional Development and Informal Learning in Online Environments. Vanessa currently serves as co-Editor in Chief of The Internet and Higher Education. Additionally, she is a member of the editorial board for Educational Researcher and has edited special issues for Distance Education and Technology, Instruction, Cognition & Learning. She is serving a 3-year term (2016-2019) on the board for the American Educational Research Association’s Instructional Technology special interest group. She teaches courses on learning theory and instructional design and research methods for new and emerging technologies. She has received six teaching and mentoring awards at FSU since 2013. In 2014, with the assistance of a group of graduate students at Florida State University, she designed and taught the Social Media for Active Learning MOOC, a professional development offering for educators and instructional designers. As a practitioner, Vanessa has worked as an instructional designer and evaluator in corporate, government and higher education settings. Consulting projects have ranged from evaluating online learning programs to designing SCORM-compliant Web-based training programs to developing online community supports. She has delivered professional development workshops and webinars internationally for instructors and instructional designers on topics such as developing online presence, social media integration in the classroom, and instructional design for active learning. Vanessa has a PhD and MS from Indiana University (Instructional Systems Technology, 2001; Educational Psychology, 1999) and an MS from Syracuse University (Instructional Design, Development & Evaluation, 1995). She received her BS in Radio-TV-Film from Northwestern University.
Online learning may give students a choice about when and where to study, but this flexibility should not be confused with being easy or fast. Learning is a process and it takes time.
For large classes, it's easy to suggest that a classroom lecture can be shifted to a web broadcast or recorded video. But watching a person lecture online for an hour is not as compelling as sitting in a live classroom.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
From message posting to learning dialogues: Factors affecting learner participation in asynchronous discussion
|
448
|
2005
|
Instructor–learner interaction in online courses: The relative perceived importance of particular instructor actions on performance and satisfaction
|
374
|
2007
|
Cognitive apprenticeship in educational practice: Research on scaffolding, modeling, mentoring, and coaching as instructional strategies
|
333
|
2004
|
Pedagogical lurking: Student engagement in non-posting discussion behavior
|
242
|
2008
|
The cognitive apprenticeship model in educational practice
|
226
|
2008
|
Frameworks for research, design, benchmarks, training, and pedagogy in web-based distance education
|
194
|
2003
|
Massive multiplayer online gaming: A research framework for military training and education
|
165
|
2005
|
Finding the instructor in post-secondary online learning: Pedagogical, social, managerial, and technological locations
|
154
|
2001
|
From interaction to intersubjectivity: Facilitating online group discourse processes
|
152
|
2007
|
Looking for evidence of learning: Assessment and analysis methods for online discourse
|
137
|
2008
|
Teaching on the Web: With a little help from my pedagogical friends
|
126
|
1999
|
Task structuring for on-line problem based learning: A case study
|
110
|
2000
|
Intersubjectivity: Facilitating knowledge construction in online environments
|
108
|
2001
|
Presence and positioning as components of online instructor persona
|
80
|
2007
|
Constructing academic alter-egos: identity issues in a blog-based community
|
59
|
2009
|
We're in TITLE to dream: Envisioning a community of practice, the Intraplanetary teacher learning exchange
|
58
|
2000
|
Becoming a blogger: Trajectories, norms, and activities in a community of practice
|
54
|
2014
|
Intentionally mobile pedagogy: the M-COPE framework for mobile learning in higher education
|
50
|
2014
|
Influential factors for mobile learning acceptance among Chinese users
|
49
|
2017
|
Learner issues with WWW-based systems
|
47
|
1999
“One of the things that I have been saying to people throughout our educational response to this pandemic is that their approach needs to be people first, content second, and technology third.”
“I think that both in-person and online education has tremendous value and are very high quality when they are appropriately designed and delivered by professionals who are prepared to do exactly that.”