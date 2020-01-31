Victor Asal is Director of the Center for Policy Research and a Professor in the Department of Political Science. He is also an editor of the American Political Science Association Journal of Political Science Education. He received his PhD from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is also, along with R. Karl Rethemeyer, the co-director of the Project on Violent Conflict. Dr. Asal is affiliated with the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), a Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence. Asal’s research focuses on the choice of violence by nonstate organizational actors as well as the causes of political discrimination by states against different groups such as sexual minorities, women and ethnic groups. In addition, Asal has done research on the impact of nuclear proliferation and on the pedagogy of simulations. Asal has been involved in research projects funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, the National Science Foundation, and the Office of Naval Research. Asal teaches courses on world and comparative politics, political violence and oppression, negotiation and research design. He has worked as a negotiation trainer in a variety of academic, governmental and military settings, and in conjunction with the ICONS Project, created simulations on varied topics. Asal also is a past director of the Center for Policy Research.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The nature of the beast: Organizational structures and the lethality of terrorist attacks
|
474
|
2008
|
Playing games with international relations
|
227
|
2005
|
Creating simulations for political science education
|
214
|
2006
|
Mediating International Crises Cross-National and Experimental Perspectives
|
187
|
2003
|
Winning with the Bomb
|
135
|
2009
|
Mediating international crises
|
119
|
2007
|
Gender ideologies and forms of contentious mobilization in the Middle East
|
112
|
2013
|
Original sin: A cross-national study of the legality of homosexual acts
|
105
|
2013
|
Proliferation and international crisis behavior
|
104
|
2007
|
The softest of targets: A study on terrorist target selection
|
84
|
2009
|
Power play: Mediation in symmetric and asymmetric international crises
|
83
|
2006
|
Why split? Organizational splits among ethnopolitical organizations in the Middle East
|
80
|
2012
|
Billiard balls or snowflakes? Major power prestige and the international diffusion of institutions and practices
|
77
|
2007
|
Political exclusion, oil, and ethnic armed conflict
|
71
|
2016
|
Close cousins or distant relatives? The relationship between terrorism and hate crime
|
70
|
2012
|
Consenting to a Child's Decision to Join a Jihad: Insights from a Survey of Militant Families in Pakistan
|
69
|
2008
|
Killing range: Explaining lethality variance within a terrorist organization
|
66
|
2015
|
Constructing international relations simulations: Examining the pedagogy of IR simulations through a constructivist learning theory lens
|
66
|
2013
|
Dilettantes, ideologues, and the weak: Terrorists who don't kill
|
65
|
2008
|
Connections can be toxic: Terrorist organizational factors and the pursuit of CBRN weapons
|
62
|
2012
