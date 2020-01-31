Victor Asal, PhD

University at Albany, State University of New York

Director of the Center for Policy Research

Expertise: TerrorismHomeland SecurityPolitical ScienceInternational AffairsPublic Administration

Victor Asal is Director of the Center for Policy Research and a Professor in the Department of Political Science. He is also an editor of the American Political Science Association Journal of Political Science Education.

He received his PhD from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is also, along with R. Karl Rethemeyer, the co-director of the Project on Violent Conflict. Dr. Asal is affiliated with the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), a Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence.

Asal’s research focuses on the choice of violence by nonstate organizational actors as well as the causes of political discrimination by states against different groups such as sexual minorities, women and ethnic groups. In addition, Asal has done research on the impact of nuclear proliferation and on the pedagogy of simulations. Asal has been involved in research projects funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, the National Science Foundation, and the Office of Naval Research.

Asal teaches courses on world and comparative politics, political violence and oppression, negotiation and research design. He has worked as a negotiation trainer in a variety of academic, governmental and military settings, and in conjunction with the ICONS Project, created simulations on varied topics. Asal also is a past director of the Center for Policy Research.

Victor Asal is a professor in the Department of Political Science and Director of the Center for Policy Research at Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at the University at Albany.


Title

Cited By

Year

The nature of the beast: Organizational structures and the lethality of terrorist attacks

474

2008

Playing games with international relations

227

2005

Creating simulations for political science education

214

2006

Mediating International Crises Cross-National and Experimental Perspectives

187

2003

Winning with the Bomb

135

2009

Mediating international crises

119

2007

Gender ideologies and forms of contentious mobilization in the Middle East

112

2013

Original sin: A cross-national study of the legality of homosexual acts

105

2013

Proliferation and international crisis behavior

104

2007

The softest of targets: A study on terrorist target selection

84

2009

Power play: Mediation in symmetric and asymmetric international crises

83

2006

Why split? Organizational splits among ethnopolitical organizations in the Middle East

80

2012

Billiard balls or snowflakes? Major power prestige and the international diffusion of institutions and practices

77

2007

Political exclusion, oil, and ethnic armed conflict

71

2016

Close cousins or distant relatives? The relationship between terrorism and hate crime

70

2012

Consenting to a Child's Decision to Join a Jihad: Insights from a Survey of Militant Families in Pakistan

69

2008

Killing range: Explaining lethality variance within a terrorist organization

66

2015

Constructing international relations simulations: Examining the pedagogy of IR simulations through a constructivist learning theory lens

66

2013

Dilettantes, ideologues, and the weak: Terrorists who don't kill

65

2008

Connections can be toxic: Terrorist organizational factors and the pursuit of CBRN weapons

62

2012

"We decided to focus on non-state actors who kill civilians intentionally for the purpose of changing a political regime,"

- UAlbany professors' database tracks terrorist groups

