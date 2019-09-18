Victoria Kisekka, PhD

Victoria Kisekka, PhD

University at Albany, State University of New York

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Information SecurityCybersecuritydigital forensicsSecurity

Dr. Kisekka is an assistant professor in the Department of Information Security and Digital Forensics. She earned her doctoral degree from the University at Buffalo’s School of Management, where she received the “PhD Student Achievement Award."She is also a recipient of the Pacesetter Award from Argonne National Lab, for her research contributions in Information Security. Dr. Kisekka teaches Security Risk Analysis, Security Policies, and Fraud Detection.

Dr. Kisekka has published her research in high quality information systems journals and has also presented at several conferences and workshops such as the International Conference on Information Systems and the Americas Conference on Information Systems. Her research interests areas are: 1) Information security and privacy, where she studies users’ online security behaviors, and employees’ security behaviors. 2) Health information technologies, specifically, improving the utility of HITs for patients. 3.) A relatively new research area is communication on social media, specifically, the spread of information and misinformation. Dr. Kisekka employs both qualitative and quantitative methodologies in her research.

Prior to earning a doctoral degree, Dr. Kisekka worked as a software consultant, working on projects for big companies such as Pfizer and Diageo. She has since gained extensive hands-on experience in the area of information security from working at Argonne National Lab, and managing a digital forensics lab at the University at Buffalo. Her work has been recognized outside of academia by news media such as Spotlight News and the Albany Business Review.

The diffusion of health information technologies (HITs) within the health care sector continues to grow. However, there is no theory explaining how success of HITs influences patient care outcomes.


Title

Cited By

Year

Extent of private information disclosure on online social networks: An exploration of Facebook mobile phone users

73

2013

The effectiveness of health care information technologies: evaluation of trust, security beliefs, and privacy as determinants of health care outcomes

29

2018

Multiple os rotational environment an implemented moving target defense

23

2014

An agile methodology for the disaster recovery of information systems under catastrophic scenarios

16

2017

Investigating factors influencing web-browsing safety efficacy (WSE) among older adults

7

2015

Investigating the antecedents of healthcare workers' perceptions of organizational resilience in hospitals

4

2015

Utilizing the uses and gratification theory to understand patients use of online support groups

4

2014

Misinformation in online health communities

3

2013

Mitigating e-services avoidance: the role of government cybersecurity preparedness

2

2019

Managing information technology extreme events in healthcare organizations: An investigation of individual resilience, performance, and information assurance

2

2015

Misinformation in Healthcare Social Networks: Contributing Factors.

1

2011

Correction to: Corruption and foreign direct investment phases: The moderating role of institutions

0

2019

Examining the influence of Government Cybersecurity Efforts on E-Services Use

0

2019

Investigating Information Security Effectiveness after an Extreme Event

0

2015

Applying Cyber Range Concepts of Operation to Disaster Recovery Testing. A Case Study

0

2015

Sustaining Gains: Short Message Service (SMS)-Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Enabled Model for Diabetes Self-Care

0

2012

Patient Adoption of Accountable Care Organization Cloud Platforms Amidst Privacy Concerns

0

0

No Pitches / Articles Found

“Like how every company needs an HR and IT department, it’s now very important to have a cybersecurity department too.”

- Local cybersecurity experts weigh in on recent data breach, offer suggestions

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.06946