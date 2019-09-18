Dr. Kisekka is an assistant professor in the Department of Information Security and Digital Forensics. She earned her doctoral degree from the University at Buffalo’s School of Management, where she received the “PhD Student Achievement Award."She is also a recipient of the Pacesetter Award from Argonne National Lab, for her research contributions in Information Security. Dr. Kisekka teaches Security Risk Analysis, Security Policies, and Fraud Detection. Dr. Kisekka has published her research in high quality information systems journals and has also presented at several conferences and workshops such as the International Conference on Information Systems and the Americas Conference on Information Systems. Her research interests areas are: 1) Information security and privacy, where she studies users’ online security behaviors, and employees’ security behaviors. 2) Health information technologies, specifically, improving the utility of HITs for patients. 3.) A relatively new research area is communication on social media, specifically, the spread of information and misinformation. Dr. Kisekka employs both qualitative and quantitative methodologies in her research. Prior to earning a doctoral degree, Dr. Kisekka worked as a software consultant, working on projects for big companies such as Pfizer and Diageo. She has since gained extensive hands-on experience in the area of information security from working at Argonne National Lab, and managing a digital forensics lab at the University at Buffalo. Her work has been recognized outside of academia by news media such as Spotlight News and the Albany Business Review.