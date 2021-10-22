Victoria Steiner PhD is an Associate Professor in the Public Health and Health Education Programs, as well as the Administrative Director for the Center for Successful Aging at the University of Toledo. She did her graduate work in Human Development and Family Studies at the Pennsylvania State University with a focus on adult development and aging. Dr. Steiner is interested in how individuals cope with the challenges they encounter in their lives as they age, including functional decline, chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease and stroke, and caregiving.