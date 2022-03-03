Vincent Olivieri has designed sound and composed music for theatrical productions around the world. In New York, his Broadway credits include the design & score for HIGH and contributions to August Wilson’s RADIO GOLF. Off-Broadway credits include THE WATER’S EDGE at Second Stage, THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Public Theatre, THE GOD BOTHERERS at 59e59, FATAL ATTRACTION: A GREEK TRAGEDY, and the Pulitzer Prize finalist OMNIUM-GATHERUM. In addition to his off-Broadway designs, his New York credits include productions with Gorilla Productions, Black Jacket Productions, Word on the Street Productions, and Art Meets Commerce. Regionally, his wide range of theatre & composition credits include ROMEO AND JULIET at The Guthrie, NOISES OFF and OUTSIDE MULLINGAR at South Coast Repertory, GUARDS AT THE TAJ and SKINTIGHT at The Geffen Playhouse, JITNEY at The Pasadena Playhouse, LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC, JITNEY, and TIGERS BE STILL (for which he won a League of Cincinnati Theatres Award) with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, RADIO GOLF and RABBIT HOLE at Pittsburgh Public Theatre, HAY FEVER and PERMANENT COLLECTION at Baltimore’s Center Stage, CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS and HAY FEVER at Yale Repertory Theatre, GEM OF THE OCEAN at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, VENUS IN FUR, THE UNDERSTUDY, SHAKESPEARE’S R&J, and DRIVING MISS DAISY at Theatreworks Hartford, WONDER OF THE WORLD, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and FULLY COMMITTED at Barrington Stage Company, INTIMATE APPAREL and JITNEY at Indiana Repertory Theatre & Syracuse Stage, INSURRECTION: HOLDING HISTORY at Berkshire Theatre Festival & Theatre Alliance, ELEVADA at The Chance, SPLITTIN’ THE RAFT at People’s Light and Theatre Company in Philadelphia, AS YOU LIKE IT and HAMLET at Opera House Arts, DELIRIUM FOR TWO with Theatre Novi Most, THE TEMPEST at New Swan Shakespeare Company, and TREASURE ISLAND and KING LEAR: THE STORM AT HOME at Virginia Stage Company. Outside of the theatrical field, Vincent conducts research and creative work in sound for Virtual Reality. Currently, he is running a research group with UCI Informatics Professor Tess Tanenbaum that consists of students in Sound Design, Computer Music, and Computer Science. Vincent holds a BA in mathematics and a minor in music performance from the University of Richmond and an MFA in Sound Design from the Yale School of Drama. He lives in Southern California with his wife, his daughter, and their plants.