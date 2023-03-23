Dr. Vinka Oyanedel-Craver is a Professor at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Rhode Island. Her research interests lie in the area of emerging contaminants of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater treatment, as well as the development of novel water technologies. Her current research focus is on environmental nanotechnology, specifically on the behavior and application of nanomaterials in different ecological compartments and their use as antimicrobial compounds in point of use water/wastewater treatment in rural developing communities. Her research team has authored more than 45 peer-review publications.