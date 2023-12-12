I am an Associate Professor at UniSA Education Futures and Associate Director (Research Excellence and Communication) of the Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L), a research centre studying the interplay between human and artificial cognition and how it affects human learning and knowledge processes. My primary research interests are in Learning Analytics and Artificial Intelligence in Education, with a particular focus on developing approaches for measuring the development of complex skills and competencies. I am particularly interested in students' self-regulation of learning and understanding how trace data can be used to gain a deeper understanding of learning processes. I obtained my PhD in Informatics at the University of Edinburgh, the United Kingdom, in 2017. I am highly active in the Learning Analytics research community and currently serve as a Co-editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Learning Analytics (JLA), a peer-reviewed, open-access journal that disseminates the highest quality research in the Learning Analytics field. I also serve as an Associate Editor at the Higher Education Research & Development (HERD) Journal and was previously an academic editor of PLoS ONE Journal and Program Chair of the 10th Learning Analytics & Knowledge (LAK20) Conference.