Previously he worked for five years in Beijing, first as a lawyer facilitating cross-border transactions and later as an academic helping operate joint Sino-American MBA programs. He has helped a leading American law school deliver a summer program in China and does occasional consulting work related to China. As an instructor he has lead six study-abroad programs to China. He first travelled to Asia as a student participating in a study abroad program that placed him in China on June 4, 1989. He later attended the Princeton in Beijing language program and studied Chinese law in Shanghai. His research focus is comparative commercial law, particularly financial market regulation and the development of securities markets and business law in China. He has made presentations or appeared on panels discussing China at the Yale Law School, Columbia Law School, the Wharton China Conference and at the annual conference of the Association of Asian Studies and the Academy of Legal Studies in Business.