Dr. Wayne Bennett is a Professor of Marine Biology specializing in Physiological Ecology or the study of animal adaptation to environment. Dr. Bennett earned a Ph.D. in Biological Science from the University of North Texas, an M.S. in Biology from the University of Texas, a B.S. in Biology from Michigan State University, and was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Environmental Research Laboratory on Pensacola Beach. He has taught numerous graduate and undergraduate courses at UWF, including Animal Physiology, Marine Mammalogy, Ichthyology, and Elasmobranch Biology. He has received nearly $500,000 in research funding and has a wide-ranging research program in southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia where he studies adaptations of animals living in extreme environments, including intertidal fish, crabs, cephalopods, elasmobranchs and other marine life. Bennett’s published works include studies on environmental toxicology, reproductive ecology, thermal biology, bioenergetics, and ion osmoregulation. He has authored nearly 60 papers in peer-reviewed outlets such as Environmental Biology of Fishes, Journal of Herpetology, and American Macacological Bulletin. Degrees & Institutions: Postdoctoral Fellow, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Ph.D., Biological Science, University of North Texas M.S. Biology, University of Texas B.S. Biology, Michigan State University Research: Bennett has received nearly $500,000 in research funding and has a wide-ranging research program in southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia where he studies adaptations of animals living in extreme environments, including intertidal fish, crabs, cephalopods, elasmobranchs and other marine life. Classes Taught: Animal Physiology Marine Mammalogy Ichthyology Elasmobranch Biology