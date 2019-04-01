Wayne Sossin is interested in the biochemical changes that occur in the brain during learning and memory. Of particular interest is the identification of molecular memory traces that underlie behavioural memory. Sossin's laboratory examines this problem in the simple nervous system of Aplysia, where behavioural memory is encoded by changes in the synaptic strength of identified neurons. In this system, one can visualize memory using modern imaging techniques and electrophysiology, and thus investigate the underlying molecular basis of memory. His laboratory is investigating several candidates for the molecular trace, including the activation of persistent kinases and the regulated translation of new proteins.