Dr. Wendy Post is professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and holds a joint appointment as professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is the Lou and Nancy Grasmick Professor of Cardiology. Dr. Post is a cardiologist at the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease and the Echocardiography Laboratory and is associate faculty at the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology, and Clinical Research at Johns Hopkins University. She is Director of Cardiovascular Research for the Division of Cardiology and Director of Research for the Hopkins Cardiovascular Fellowship Training Program. Dr. Post received her undergraduate degree in biology from Harvard University. She earned her medical degree from Columbia College of Surgeons and Physicians, Columbia University. After completing her internship and residency at Harvard Medical School’s Beth Israel Hospital, Dr. Post received her master’s degree in epidemiology from the Harvard School of Public Health. She was a research fellow at the Framingham Heart Study, in Framingham, Mass., and completed a fellowship in cardiology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Post joined the Johns Hopkins faculty in 1997. Dr. Post’s research interests include prediction and prevention of coronary heart disease and sudden cardiac death, noninvasive imaging of subclinical atherosclerosis, genetics of cardiovascular disease, sex and racial/ethnic differences in cardiovascular disease, and cardiovascular disease in HIV/AIDS and COVID-19. She is the chair of the steering committee, and the principal investigator for the Hopkins field center for the NIH-funded Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) and for the Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study (MACS) Cardiovascular Disease sub-study. She has been the PI for three R01 grants from NHLBI investigating cardiovascular disease in HIV, and is dual PI on the cardiology NHLBI training grant, which has been continuously funded for over 45 years. Dr. Post is a manuscript reviewer for multiple publications and is currently associate editor of Circulation. She has over 350 peer-reviewed research publications. Dr. Post was elected as a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) in 2015. She mentors multiple medical students, medical house staff, fellows and junior faculty. She was a member of the Hopkins Professorial Promotions Committee and a former Johns Hopkins University Provost Fellow.