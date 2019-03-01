Wesley Dotson is an associate professor in the College of Education at Texas Tech University. He serves as the Director of the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research, which is a life-span center dedicated to increasing the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families by providing services, preparing educators and conducting research. A Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), he also serves in the Department of Educational Psychology and Leadership in the College of Education. In addition to his teaching duties, he oversees more than 15 clinical outpatient services and grant projects at the Burkhart Center and conducts research related to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). He has spent more than 19 years in special education and clinical practice, working with individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities of all ages across school, clinic, home, community and residential treatment settings. His primary areas of research are social skills, relationship development, and successful life outcomes for adolescents and young adults with autism, as well as the preparation of teachers and other professionals to work successfully with individuals on the spectrum. Dr. Dotson earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Oklahoma in 1998 and his master's degree (2007) in applied behavioral science and doctorate (2010) in behavioral psychology from the University of Kansas.