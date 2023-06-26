Xiao Su is a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology and an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Massachusettes Institute of Technology in 2017, and his B.A. from the University of Waterloo in 2011.

Professor Su is a chemical engineer whose interdisciplinary research program encompasses energy and environmental processes, water treatment and purification, chemical and biological manufacturing, and advanced materials synthesis. He has developed greener methods to manufacture, use and recycle chemicals, and his recent work on electrodialysis-based water purification addresses the energy and water crises simultaneously.

Lab website: https://xiaosugroup.web.illinois.edu/

