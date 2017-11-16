"Pain has a domino effect that affects not only the workforce but also employers as their bottom line and overall health spend is pushed. Lost workdays and decreased productivity can cost companies as much as $300 billion dollars each year."

“We wanted to create a much tighter connection [with a physical therapist]. If you’re really seeing PT as a primary treatment, between visits the provider has no info on what’s going on. There’s a lot of evidence that shows people don’t adhere to their treatment plan when they’re out of the PT’s office. We saw a nice angle to integrate these problems. Both collecting data about what patients are doing outside the office increases the visibility to what the PT can do to act and adjust their program. It also gives a reason for individuals to adhere to their exercises.”

- Physera raises $2.8M to streamline physical therapy