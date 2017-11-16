Y. Dan Rubinstein is CEO/co-founder of Physera which is using data and technology to innovate in healthcare. Previously, Dan held product leadership roles at Facebook, Google, and Palantir and was an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at Khosla Ventures. Earlier in his career, he was the founding CEO of Reflectivity, a semiconductor display startup, which raised over $58M, grew to over 60 employees, set up manufacturing lines in Taiwan & Japan and was acquired by Texas Instruments. He holds a Ph.D. in Statistics from Stanford and a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Princeton and is a published singer-songwriter.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Discriminative vs Informative Learning.
|
249
|
1997
|
Method and system of managing ephemeral post in a social networking system
|
127
|
2016
|
Generating default search queries on online social networks
|
57
|
2016
|
Predicting real-world connections based on interactions in social networking system
|
40
|
2017
|
Spam detection and prevention in a social networking system
|
31
|
2017
|
Sharing search queries on online social network
|
27
|
2016
|
Trust-based authentication in a social networking system
|
27
|
2015
|
Associating an indication of user emotional reaction with content items presented by a social networking system
|
27
|
2014
|
Search queries with previews of search results on online social networks
|
26
|
2016
|
Search queries with previews of search results on online social networks
|
26
|
2016
|
Imposter account report management in a social networking system
|
26
|
2014
|
Dynamic suggested search queries on online social networks
|
22
|
2015
|
Using social graph for account recovery
|
20
|
2017
|
Content report management in a social networking system
|
19
|
2014
|
Sponsored search queries on online social networks
|
17
|
2015
|
Boosting ranks of stories by a needy user on a social networking system
|
15
|
2014
|
Relay server, network device, communication system, and communication method
|
15
|
2002
|
Instantaneous recommendation of social interactions in a social networking system
|
14
|
2014
|
Instantaneous recommendation of social interactions in a social networking system
|
14
|
2013
|
Cutting tools
|
11
|
2004
"Pain has a domino effect that affects not only the workforce but also employers as their bottom line and overall health spend is pushed. Lost workdays and decreased productivity can cost companies as much as $300 billion dollars each year."
“We wanted to create a much tighter connection [with a physical therapist]. If you’re really seeing PT as a primary treatment, between visits the provider has no info on what’s going on. There’s a lot of evidence that shows people don’t adhere to their treatment plan when they’re out of the PT’s office. We saw a nice angle to integrate these problems. Both collecting data about what patients are doing outside the office increases the visibility to what the PT can do to act and adjust their program. It also gives a reason for individuals to adhere to their exercises.”
"As a society, we need to change the way we think about physical therapy."