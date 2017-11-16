Y. Dan Rubinstein, PhD

Y. Dan Rubinstein is CEO/co-founder of Physera which is using data and technology to innovate in healthcare. Previously, Dan held product leadership roles at Facebook, Google, and Palantir and was an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at Khosla Ventures. Earlier in his career, he was the founding CEO of Reflectivity, a semiconductor display startup, which raised over $58M, grew to over 60 employees, set up manufacturing lines in Taiwan & Japan and was acquired by Texas Instruments. 

He holds a Ph.D. in Statistics from Stanford and a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Princeton and is a published singer-songwriter.

Discriminative vs Informative Learning.

249

1997

Method and system of managing ephemeral post in a social networking system

127

2016

Generating default search queries on online social networks

57

2016

Predicting real-world connections based on interactions in social networking system

40

2017

Spam detection and prevention in a social networking system

31

2017

Sharing search queries on online social network

27

2016

Trust-based authentication in a social networking system

27

2015

Associating an indication of user emotional reaction with content items presented by a social networking system

27

2014

Search queries with previews of search results on online social networks

26

2016

Search queries with previews of search results on online social networks

26

2016

Imposter account report management in a social networking system

26

2014

Dynamic suggested search queries on online social networks

22

2015

Using social graph for account recovery

20

2017

Content report management in a social networking system

19

2014

Sponsored search queries on online social networks

17

2015

Boosting ranks of stories by a needy user on a social networking system

15

2014

Relay server, network device, communication system, and communication method

15

2002

Instantaneous recommendation of social interactions in a social networking system

14

2014

Instantaneous recommendation of social interactions in a social networking system

14

2013

Cutting tools

11

2004

"Pain has a domino effect that affects not only the workforce but also employers as their bottom line and overall health spend is pushed. Lost workdays and decreased productivity can cost companies as much as $300 billion dollars each year."

- #LetsTalkAboutPain — National Pain Awareness Month

“We wanted to create a much tighter connection [with a physical therapist]. If you’re really seeing PT as a primary treatment, between visits the provider has no info on what’s going on. There’s a lot of evidence that shows people don’t adhere to their treatment plan when they’re out of the PT’s office. We saw a nice angle to integrate these problems. Both collecting data about what patients are doing outside the office increases the visibility to what the PT can do to act and adjust their program. It also gives a reason for individuals to adhere to their exercises.”

- Physera raises $2.8M to streamline physical therapy

"As a society, we need to change the way we think about physical therapy."

- A better way to treat pain

