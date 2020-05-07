Ansari is the assistant director of performance nutrition at the University of California – Berkeley Athletics and is a certified specialist in sports dietetics. She provides counseling to student-athletes through her private practice in Southern California and consults with coaches and sports teams at local high schools and universities. Ansari also specializes in women’s health. A freelance nutrition and lifestyle writer, Ansari co-edits for the Connection e-newsletter for the Academy's Sports, Cardiovascular and Wellness Nutrition dietetic practice group. Ansari earned an undergraduate degree from the University of California – Los Angeles and a master's degree from California State University – Northridge.