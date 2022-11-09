Yekang Ko directs the Sustainable Cities and Landscapes Hub of the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), a global network of 60 leading research universities across the Pacific Rim. She also holds a joint appointment with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) as a Senior Scientist. Her research focuses on place-based renewable energy landscapes, green infrastructure planning, and climate actions for resilience and justice. An associate professor of landscape architecture, she teaches design for climate action and landscape planning and analysis. Her work is highly interdisciplinary, based on community service-learning and outreach, collaborating with governments, non-profits, professionals, and educators locally and internationally. She is also the co-founder of the Landscape for Humanity (L4H) Lab, which supports social and environmental justice through design research and education.