Lee is a faculty affiliate of the Notre Dame Technology Ethics Center (ND TEC). Prior to coming to Notre Dame, he was a faculty member at Stanford University as the SK Center Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. Prior to Stanford, he was an assistant professor of economics at Williams College. He earned his Ph.D. in economics from Brown University, a master’s degree in public policy from Duke University, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from Seoul National University. Lee also worked as a real estate development consultant and architecture designer as he transitioned from architecture to economics. Technology and work Labor economics Urban economics Entrepreneurship Artificial intelligence (AI) and the implications for labor and organizations AI ethics and regulatory issues AI and tech competition and nationalism; global inequality Courses: Application, Ethics, and Governance of AI (undergraduate and master of global affairs course) Quantitative Methods (master of global affairs course) Future of Labor (undergraduate and masters of global affairs course) Research and Publications: Lee’s research focuses on new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, in relation to labor economics, entrepreneurship, and urban economics. His current projects explore on how artificial intelligence and robotics affect labor and the governance and ethical issues related to these new technologies. Lee also studies the application of machine learning to examine socioeconomic questions such as bias, urban inequality, and change, and the demand for skill. In addition, he examines aspects of technology education and entrepreneurship, e.g., education and mobility and entrepreneurship and economic growth.