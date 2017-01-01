Dr. Anzai is Professor of Radiology at the University of Utah. She completed her Diagnostic Radiology residency and neuroradiology fellowship training at the University of Michigan. In 2000, she moved to the University of Washington, Seattle where she had served as the neuroradiology fellowship director from 2004-2008, subsequently became the section chief in 2008. In 2005, she obtained her MPH from the University of Washington in Health Services funded by GERRAF program and AHRQ K08 award. Dr. Anzai currently serves as Associate Chief Medical Quality Officer of the University of Utah Health Care. The major goals as the Associate Chief Medical Quality Officer are to improve safety and quality of patient care, to facilitate the process standardization and coordination of care, to implement patient centered outcomes measures that are relevant for each service line, and connect the costs of delivering care with outcome measures in the entire healthcare enterprise. She received the AAMC (Associations of American Medical College) Award for the implementation of Value Driven Outcome tool in 2016. Dr. Anzai has been a longstanding member of many academic organizations, including ASNR, ASHNR, RSNA, AUR, ACR, and AAWR. She also participated in the large clinical trial including ACRIN trial. She has over 16 years of experience in working as a neuroradiologist in leading academic institutions with a background of health services research. Her area of primary imaging research interest includes head and neck cancer imaging, traumatic brain injury, and neurodegenerative disease. She is also involved in the cost effectiveness and comparative effectiveness of diagnostic tests in various conditions.
“Control your costs” is a maxim for any organization – from nonprofits to Fortune 100 companies – and healthcare should be no exception.
|
“Supporting gender equality and under-representative minority students and faculty has been my passion. I believe in empowering women and providing equal opportunity benefits the entire organization,” - Yoshimi Anzai MD
- YOSHIMI ANZAI RECEIVES THE MARIE SLODOWSKA-CURIE AWARD FROM THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR WOMEN RADIOLOGISTS