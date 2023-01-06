I am a marine ecologist, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, and Superstar of STEM. My research spans marine and fisheries ecology, geochemistry, and animal biology with outcomes that support conservation, sustainable seafood production and food security. Everything I do is underpinned by my mission to ensure science is communicated to the media and public. If like to know more about what I do, or have an opportunity to work together, please get in touch or check out my social media profiles (Twitter @Zoe_Doubleday, Instagram @drzoedoubleday) and lab website (www.marislab.org). See below for more details about my research program: - Over the past 10 years, I have used chemical fingerprints locked within the hard mineralised tissues of marine animals to understand how they move around, where they come from, and how the environment changes around them. - More recently, I have applied my skills in marine ecology and geochemistry to the area of seafood provenance. By tracking the provenance of seafood, we can help combat seafood fraud and illegal fishing that is reducing the sustainability of our fisheries and their ability produce protein for millions of people. - I have over 10 years experience working with octopus and other cephalopods to support their conservation and management. My lab group is currently working on several cephalopod projects, with a focus on sustainable fisheries and ecology. - I investigate how to boost the readability and readership of what scientists write, particularly peer-reviewed publications. My goal is to not only boost public engagement in science, but support the next generation of STEM professionals to communicate with impact.