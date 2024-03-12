Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., March 12, 2024 - The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is pleased to see recommended increases to programs that support nursing education and the workforce in the Administration's proposed budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025. Released yesterday, the proposal outlines resources for key programs impacting academic nursing within the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Education.

In FY 2025, the Biden Administration specifically recommends $320.472 million for Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs, which reflects a $20 million increase over FY 2023 enacted and FY 2024 Continuing Resolution (CR) levels. This total includes a $10 million increase in Advanced Nursing Education to support the expansion of the maternity care nursing workforce and an additional $10 million for the Nurse Education, Practice, Quality, and Retention (NEPQR) programs to strengthen the nursing workforce in rural and underserved communities, with emphasis on maternal health. Consistent funding was recommended for the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR), with a total of $198.3 million proposed in FY 2025.

“We applaud President Biden’s ongoing recognition that an investment in nursing education is an investment in America’s health,” said Dr. Cynthia McCurren, Chair of the AACN Board of Directors. “This budget is just the beginning of the appropriations process, and we look forward to working with Congress to ensure increasing support for these critical programs.”

In addition to proposed funding for nursing science and education, the budget provides $82.4 billion for the Department of Education, which includes $3.3 billion specifically for Higher Education programs. This funding also includes increased resources for Pell Grants, $23.5 million for the Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need (GAANN) program, as well as additional student aid.

“At AACN, our schools, faculty, and students recognize the essential connection between higher education and quality health care,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to lead the way and advancing conversations to ensure that nursing education and research funding is elevated in FY 2025.”

Throughout the budgetary process, AACN will continue to advocate and work with Congress to increase funding for Title VIII programs and NINR in FY 2025 and beyond.

