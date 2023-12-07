Newswise — Working to meet the demand of students interested in pursuing medical school or other professional studies, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) will expand the preclinical sciences accelerated one-year master’s program in Biomedical Sciences first launched at PCOM South Georgia to its PCOM and PCOM Georgia campus locations.

Students in this challenging and fast-paced pre-med program will attend lectures delivered by the same faculty who teach in the osteopathic medical (DO) program. After completing foundational coursework, students who meet the program’s academic success criteria will have the opportunity to advance to a two-course summer term to complete their master’s degree before beginning medical school or pursuing other professional or academic options.

“This program is designed to meet the needs of our current students, but also to attract new students who may not be familiar with all that PCOM has to offer,” said Cathy Hatcher, PhD, program director, Biomedical Sciences. “We’re hoping to prepare students for the rigors that they can expect to encounter in medical school or any other professional program.”

Students interested in the program can apply after completion of the winter term of their first year and must meet strict acceptance criteria:

Must obtain a 3.0 cumulative GPA after both the winter and spring terms

Withdrawals or failures in any Biomed course will disqualify participation

Prior leave of absence from the Biomed program will disqualify participation

Graduates of this accelerated program will be equipped with a strong academic foundation and learning experience in a medical school environment – critical skills for achieving success as a med student.