Newswise — Washington, April 8, 2022—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the winners of its 2022 awards for excellence in education research.

"We are excited to honor these exemplary individuals for their outstanding achievements in advancing education research," said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. "Their cutting-edge scholarship and tireless support of the education research field are making a difference in the lives of students, educators, and others."

AERA will honor the recipients at an awards ceremony at the 2022 Annual Meeting on Sunday, April 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT in the San Diego Convention Center.'

Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award

Recipient: William H. Schmidt (Michigan State University)

The Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award is the premier acknowledgment of outstanding achievement and success in education research. It is designed to publicize, motivate, encourage, and suggest models for education research at its best.

Distinguished Public Service Award

Recipient: Peggy G. Carr (National Center for Education Statistics)

This award is granted annually in recognition of an individual who has worked to enact or implement policies that are well grounded in education research, or who has been at the forefront of efforts to increase recognition and support for education research.

Excellence in Media Reporting on Education Research Award

Recipient: Anya Kamenetz (National Public Radio)

This award recognizes a person who has made noteworthy contributions to reporting on findings, bodies of research, or scholarship in the field of education research in any medium of public communication. The award honors a media professional whose work exemplifies promoting a broader vision of the value of education research to society.

Palmer O. Johnson Memorial Award

Recipients: Drew H. Gitomer (Rutgers University), José Felípe Martinez (University of California, Los Angeles), Dan Battey (Rutgers University), and Nora E. Hyland (Rutgers University)

“Assessing the Assessment: Evidence of Reliability and Validity in the edTPA” American Educational Research Journal, Volume 58, Issue 5, February 2021.

This award recognizes the lifelong achievement of Palmer O. Johnson as a dedicated educator and for his pioneering work in educational research and methodology. The award is given for an outstanding article appearing in AERA Open, the American Educational Research Journal, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, Educational Researcher, or the Journal of Educational and Behavioral Statistics.

Review of Research Award

Recipient: Christa J. Porter (Kent State University) and Janice A. Byrd (The Pennsylvania State University)

“Understanding Influences of Development on Black Women’s Success in U.S. Colleges: A Synthesis of Literature" Review of Educational Research, Volume 91, Issue 6, December 2021

This award is given in recognition of an outstanding review of research article appearing in the Review of Research in Education or the Review of Educational Research.

Outstanding Book Award

Recipient: Jarvis Givens (Harvard University)

Fugitive Pedagogy: Carter G. Woodson and the Art of Black Teaching

The Outstanding Book Award was established to acknowledge and honor the year’s best book-length publication in education research and development.

E.F. Lindquist Award

Recipient: Daniel M. Koretz (Harvard University)

This award is presented jointly by AERA and ACT in recognition of outstanding applied or theoretical research in the field of testing and measurement. The award is meant to acknowledge a body of research of an empirical, theoretical, or integrative nature rather than a single study.

Early Career Award

Recipient: Nelson Flores (University of Pennsylvania)

Established to honor an individual in the early stages of their career no later than 10 years after receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is granted for study in any field of educational inquiry.

Social Justice in Education Award

Recipient: Tyrone C. Howard (University of California, Los Angeles)

Established in 2004, the Social Justice in Education Award honors an individual who has advanced social justice through education research and exemplified the goal of linking education research to social justice.

Distinguished Contributions to Gender Equity in Education Research Award

Recipient: Kimberly A. Scott (Arizona State University)

Established in 2006, the Distinguished Contributions to Gender Equity in Education Research Award recognizes individuals for distinguished research, professional practice, and activities that advance public understanding of gender and/or sexuality at any level in the education community.

Exemplary Contributions to Practice-Engaged Research Award

Recipient: Robin Starr Zape-tah-hol-ah Minthorn (University of Washington, Tacoma)

This award is presented to an education research scholar or scholars in recognition of collaborative project(s) between researchers and practitioners that have had sustained and observable effects on contexts of practice.

Outstanding Public Communication of Education Research Award

Recipient: Matthew A. Kraft (Brown University)

This award honors scholars exemplary in their capacity to communicate the importance of education research to the broad public, including education communities. It recognizes scholars who have excelled in conveying important findings and research to wide audiences and who have demonstrated the capacity to deepen understanding and appreciation of the value of education research in the public sphere.

2022 Scholars of Color Early Career Contribution Award

Recipient: Krystal L. Williams (University of Georgia)

Presented to a scholar who is within the first decade of their career after receipt of a doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development.

Scholars of Color Mid-Career Contribution Award

Recipient: Sonya Douglass Horsford (Teachers College)

Presented to a scholar in mid-career who is beyond the first level of professional appointment and for whom 10 or more years have passed since receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development.

2022 Scholars of Color Distinguished Career Contribution Award

Recipient: Alfredo J. Artiles (Stanford University)

Presented to a senior-level scholar, usually 20 years or more after receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development.

