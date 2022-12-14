Newswise — As we reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, it is with a profound sense of sadness for what was lost that day and deep despair for the wave of violence that has afflicted American society since then. Sandy Hook was a shocking, unspeakable tragedy that shook America at its core. Yet, 10 years later, mass murder in our schools, places of worship, and other public spaces continues unabated. It is unimaginable that we find ourselves where we are today as a country.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the Newtown community, as well as to other communities that continue to be affected by violence today. We mourn the senseless loss of life that has occurred this past decade. Today is a poignant reminder that schools should be safe havens to support and enrich students, not places of violence, and that we, as a society, need to act immediately and boldly to make public safety, mental health, and respect for the lives of others national priorities.

The 10-year anniversary follows on the heels of three shootings that AERA has issued statements on just this year: at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., in Buffalo, N.Y., and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. These horrific events are just the latest that call out for urgent action to be taken by our public officials to curb violence at educational institutions and elsewhere.

Together we must work toward a safer world where everyone can live and thrive free from the threat of violence. Another tragedy like Sandy Hook must be something that we never fear and that we all strive to ensure never happens again.

