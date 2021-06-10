Newswise — Albany Law School is pleased to welcome Stephen J. Rehfuss ’85 and William F. Schwitter ’83 as new members to its Board of Trustees. Both were appointed to five-year terms by the Board last week.

Rory J. Radding ’75 has been named an emeritus trustee.

“It’s wonderful to be able to add two such experienced and successful alumni,” said President and Dean Alicia Ouellette ’94. “Bill and Steve have been very generous with their time and expertise over the years. I know they will be outstanding contributors to Albany Law’s leadership going forward.”

Rehfuss is the managing partner of The Rehfuss Law Firm P.C. His practice focuses on representing parties in personal injury, commercial and civil rights litigation. After graduating Albany Law School, he served as an Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Albany until 1992.

Rehfuss has been a member of the Executive Committee of Albany Law School’s National Alumni Association since 2015. He has strong family connections to Albany Law as his father John ’48, and daughters Abigail ’14 and Charlotte ’18 also attended. His son Stephen will be attending in the fall of 2021. He was an All-American swimmer for the State University of New York at Albany before transferring to Siena College where he received his undergraduate degree.

Schwitter is a partner with the international law firm of Allen and Overy. He is the Chair of A&O’s U. S. private equity practice. His clients range from global public corporations to famous restaurateurs. Prior to joining the Board of Trustees, he was a member of the Dean’s Leadership Council.

While a student at Albany Law School, Schwitter was a Notes & Comments Editor for the Albany Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Board. He received his undergraduate degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The new members will join a 35-member board.

Radding has been named Trustee Emeritus after serving as a member of the Board of Trustees for the past 15 years.

Radding is attorney with the firm of Mauriel Kapouytin Woods. Prior to joining MKW he worked with Locke Lord as Co-Chair of their ITC Practice Group and was head of Morrison & Foerster’s Intellectual Property practice in New York City. Prior to joining those firms, he was a senior partner at Pennie & Edmonds where he practiced for 30 year. He received his undergraduate degree from Hamilton College.

"Rory has been an incredibly valuable member of the Board of Trustees for many years,” Chair of the Board of Trustees Debra Treyz '77 said. “I’m happy that he can step into this new role and we can continue to benefit from his professional and institutional knowledge."