Newswise — The University of Illinois Chicago-based Center for the Recovery and Identification of the Missing, or CRIM, applies the approaches of anthropology and archaeology to the challenge of investigating decades-old mysteries in searches for World War II and Vietnam War service members in partnership with the U.S. military. John Monaghan, professor of anthropology and the group's principal investigator, and Elizabeth Goodman, director of CRIM and clinical assistant professor of anthropology, are available to discuss the research and technology involved with CRIM-led recovery missions, which are often focused on hard-to-reach sites, and how the center provides students with valuable research and work experience around the world.