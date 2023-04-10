Newswise — The University of West Florida will honor traditions, engage in the community and celebrate the future of the University during its fifth annual Founders Week, which will be held April 15-20. Founders Week is a weeklong celebration that serves as an opportunity to bring the UWF family together, welcome alumni and visitors to campus and give back to the community.

“Founders Week connects us to our past and allows us to celebrate how far we’ve come,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “I hope everyone will enjoy the wonderful events we have planned for the week.”

Founders Week will get underway with UWF Day of Play on Saturday, April 15. Beginning at noon, members of the community are invited to the UWF Sports Complex for a day of fun-filled activities including yard games, tie-dye shirt creation stations, Hawaiian shaved ice treats, vendor booths and free admission to baseball and softball games. At 1 p.m., UWF’s softball and baseball teams will play Auburn Montgomery at Jim Spooner Field and the UWF Softball Complex.

UWF’s Day of Giving, a 24-hour fundraising event, will be held on Thursday, April 20. Day of Giving is an online, social-media-driven effort that supports the University and its programs by giving to more than 80 UWF funds at dayofgiving.uwf.edu. Alumni are invited to share their graduating decade when giving and non-alumni donors can choose from supporting the decade they got involved at UWF or when they made their first gift to the University. Donate $30 to earn a pair of exclusive UWF socks. In the University’s first competition in 2021, the 90s decade won out for the most dollars raised. In 2022, the graduates of the 60s and 70s became the reigning champions.

Additional Founders Week events include:

Monday, April 17: Paint UWF Blue and Green on the Pensacola and Emerald Coast campuses

Tuesday, April 18: Argos Day of Service; Emerald Coast Argo Pantry Food Drive

Wednesday, April 19: Faculty Lead Argo “Cantry” Project Unveiling; Emerald Coast Day of Service

Thursday, April 20: Office of Undergraduate Research Student Scholars Symposium; Argo Pantry Food Fight

For more information about UWF Founders Week and information on each event, visit uwf.edu/foundersweek.