Newswise — In January, the iconic ballad “American Pie” by Don McLean will celebrate 50 years since its month-long run as the No. 1 song in the U.S. The song is also celebrating another milestone, of sorts, as it was recently overthrown as the longest song to top the Billboard Hot 100 by Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

As the song’s 50th chart-topping anniversary nears, a BGSU professor’s book is highlighting the cultural impact and veiled meanings of the celebrated piece of musical history.

BGSU Firelands communication professor Dr. Raymond Schuck and his father, a history professor, have explored the intricacies of “American Pie” and its role as a parable of troubled times. The duo published a book in 2012 titled “Do You Believe in Rock and Roll,” a collection of eight scholarly essays that serves as a creative dissection and exploration of McLean's cryptic lyrics.

Besides its multiple connections to “the day the music died”—a clear reference to the 1959 plane crash that took the lives of rock and roll stars Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper—the song also steps into more shrouded lyrics about “bad news on the doorstep,” a “widowed bride,” “helter skelter” and “Satan laughing with delight.”

