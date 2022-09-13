Newswise — WASHINGTON, (Sept. 13, 2022) -- The Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity U.S. + Global, part of the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity, based at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, is proud to announce its 2023 cohort — 20 global leaders dedicated to combating health disparities and promoting equity.

Coming from Belgium, Canada, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, India, Kenya, Mauritius, Mexico, Nigeria, Palestine, Philippines and the United States — and working in art, community health and services, education, journalism, law, LGBTQ+ health, medicine, psychology, research, rural health, and social work — these fellows exemplify the broad array of professional backgrounds that contribute to health equity.

"The newest cohort of Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity provides inspiration that health equity is achievable. They represent an incredible diversity of sectors, talents and approaches, all with a shared dedication to improving the health of communities around the world," Guenevere Burke, director of the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity program and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences, said. "This group will challenge and change each other and the world."

Established in 2017 as the Leaders for Health Equity, this one-year, non-residential program is based at George Washington University and accepts 20 fellows each year from all over the globe. Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity is one of seven global, interconnected Atlantic Fellows programs of emerging leaders working to advance fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies.

This year’s fellows, the sixth cohort in the program, were selected from a competitive pool of more than 400 domestic and global applicants. The 2023 cohort increases the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity network to 108 fellows — current and graduated —from 29 countries and 5 continents.

“There is an urgent challenge to build a diverse health workforce that has the competencies, opportunity, and courage to ensure that all people attain their full health potential. We are proud to have the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity working to meet that challenge through this fellowship program," Patricia (Polly) Pittman, director of the Mullan Institute said.

Starting in January 2023, fellows will meet in-person and virtually, diving deep on health equity topics, bolstering their leadership skills, building a global community, all while working with AFHE staff, faculty and mentors on their health equity projects. Upon graduating from this experience in November 2023, fellows will become part of the larger AFHE Senior Fellow and Global Atlantic Fellows communities to advance fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies.

“It is gratifying to see our community of global health equity leaders grow each year,” Selam Bedada, associate program director of the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity program, said. “This new cohort of changemakers will use the knowledge they learn and connections they make through the fellowship year to build more equitable communities while continuing to support each other in the fight for fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies.”

2023 ATLANTIC FELLOWS FOR HEALTH EQUITY

Gloria Annette Aguirre

United States

Rana al Qawasmi

Palestine

Sagal Ali

United States

Geminn “Gelo” Louis Apostol

Philippines

Christy Adeola Braham

Belgium

Sarah Chambers

United States

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman

Ghana

Belaynew Adugna Endeshaw

Ethiopia

Gulnar Feerasta

United States

Nyabony Gat

United States

Nicholas Grant

United States

Shatyam Issur

Mauritius

Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri

Nigeria

Nonsikelelo Mathe

Canada

Felicia Mburu

Kenya

Daniel Mistak

United States

Kuhika Seth

India

Anthonika Titus

Haiti

Laila Zulema García Ulloa

Mexico

Melikte Paulos Weldetensaye

Ethiopia

