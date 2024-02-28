Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- The Binghamton University School of Management (SOM) ranks among the top 10 business schools nationwide for internship placement.

Schools were ranked by Poets & Quants, a top online publication for business and education news, based on the percentage of graduates from the Class of 2023 who had at least one business-related internship during their degrees. Binghamton University placed ninth in the ranking, with 99% of graduates having landed such an internship. Poets & Quants also ranked Binghamton fourth in their top 10 list of business schools with the highest early-career return on investment.

“This ranking is monumental news for the School of Management and also a testament to the value our incredible SOM Career Services team brings to our students,” Dean Shelley Dionne said. “Through close collaboration, they’re helping each SOM student attain a top-tier internship experience while also growing valuable professional skills that put them in the best possible position to successfully find career placement.”

One of the first steps SOM’s Career Services team takes to help ensure students’ internship placement is to work with them on crafting their resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

The Career Services team also emphasizes involvement with student organizations and participation in case competitions to enhance students’ marketability for internships. SOM students are trained on the best approaches for critical thinking, problem-solving, networking strategies, interviewing techniques, job searches and improving their professional communication skills.

Starting in the fall 2023 semester, SOM students taking the required mid-degree management course had a new Career Services component included as part of their grade. This allowed their internship status to be evaluated, and, if needed, a one-on-one meeting would be required to assist with their progress.

“Internships can be pivotal to students’ success in securing employment upon graduation, and our career advising strategies go beyond just resume reviews and search strategies,” said SOM Career Services Assistant Director Whitney Racketa. “We strive to provide diverse opportunities for our students to gain business-related experiences on campus, allowing students to gain the technical and interpersonal skills that make them desirable to employers for internships.”

Consistently ranked among the nation’s top public business schools, SOM has placed in the top 10 fully public schools for the past three consecutive years.

In 2022-23 rankings published in the Wall Street Journal, Binghamton University ranked among the nation’s top public colleges for graduates securing high-paying jobs in accounting, finance and marketing.