Newswise — More than 120,000 attendees are expected to visit Cal State Fullerton’s campus to celebrate more than 13,000 Titans at 12 in-person ceremonies throughout May 20-23.

On May 22, CSUF alumnus Roy Choi ’94 (B.A. philosophy) will be recognized with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree at the 5 p.m. CSUF College of Business and Economics ceremony at Titan Stadium for his dedication to building community and success in business leadership.

Choi is the co-founder of Kogi Korean BBQ, a Korean-Mexican taco truck chain that got its start in Los Angeles. For his innovation in redefining the traditional food truck model, Choi was named to the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world in 2011 and 2016.

The complete ceremony schedule is available on the Commencement 2024 website:

By The Numbers

13,347 Titans in Cal State Fullerton’s Class of 2024

11,390 undergraduate students

1,957 graduate students

120,000 estimated commencement attendance, including family members, friends, faculty and staff

12 in-person ceremonies over four days

8 academic colleges

Class of 2024 Graduates

Josh Bhasera - A psychology student from Zimbabwe who aims to improve access to mental health services

Oscar Sosa Cordova - A first-generation DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) college student pursuing a civil engineering career

Ryutaro Ichihara - A graduate student who researches sports philosophy and increasing inclusion in physical activity

Leighia Fleming - A doctoral candidate in education who aims to improve community colleges’ response to and prevention of discrimination and harassment

Kyrstin Huxtable - A student in the College of Business and Economics’ Titan Capital Management program who landed her first job at Big Four accounting firm KPMG

